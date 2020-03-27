ABB to open distribution center in Phoenix creating 100 new jobs – POWERGrid International

New center brings the company closer to western U.S. distributors, contractors, industrial customers, and retailers, enabling faster service and delivery times for entire range of electrical products, including packaged goods and high-end, custom fabrication.

ABB today said it signed a lease on a 400,000 square foot building in Phoenix, Arizona, that will serve as the West Coast Distribution Center for the company’s Electrification Installation Products business (formerly known as Thomas & Betts).

The company plans for the distribution center to be fully operational during the third quarter of 2020, with building upgrades and staffing for up to 100 new positions underway. Information about these positions and how to apply can be found here.

“This new distribution center in Phoenix brings us closer to customers on the western part of the U.S., allowing us to deliver to contractors and industrial builders the products they need, when they need them,” said Ken Shotts, Head of US Distribution. “We are excited to grow in Phoenix as we work on serving our customers better every day.”

“Our new facility in Arizona represents an important milestone in the expansion of our logistics capabilities,” said Christy Tilton, Head of Sales for U.S ABB Installation Products. “We are committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers and channel partners.”

More than 2,000 products from across Installation Products’ portfolio will be stocked at this new Distribution Center, according to ABB. ABB Installation Products manufactures products needed in the electrification ecosystem, including key brands such as T&B Liquidtight Fittings, Ty-Rap, Elastimold and Blackburn/Color Keyed products.