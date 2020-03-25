DTE Energy promoting Ruud as new CFO to succeed Oleksiak

DTE Energy will have a new chief financial officer by early May.

David Ruud will succeed the retiring Peter Oleksiak effective May 4. Oleksiak will remain with the Detroit-based utility through the rest of 2020 serving as a special advisor to DTE CEO Jerry Norcia.

Ruud has worked 15 years with the company, currently as senior vice president of corporate strategy and development. He also has held several other leadership roles.

Ruud

“Dave has a unique understanding of our company and will bring a diverse set of skills to the CFO role,” said Norcia. “As SVP for Corporate Strategy & Development, Dave has been instrumental in evaluating and pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and overseeing our long-term planning. He brings a strong combination of financial, strategic, operational and engineering experience which will prove valuable as we continue to deliver on our long-term growth commitments.”

Oleksiak joined DTE in 1998. He progressed from controller and vice president of investor relations to senior vice president of finance.

Oleksiak

“It has been an honor to serve as DTE’s CFO and work with such an outstanding team and group of committed employees,” Oleksiak said. “I’m very proud of all we have accomplished and am confident that DTE is well positioned for continued success. Dave is a talented leader and I look forward to working closely with him over the coming months to advance our goal of driving value creation for shareholders.”

DTE Energy provides electricity for about 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan.