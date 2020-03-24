Gas-fired Fairview Energy Center can utilize ethane in mix

A new Competitive Power Ventures gas-fired power plant in Pennsylvania has been adapted to use ethane in its combustion mix.

The Fairview Energy Center successfully completed ethane testing and is now ready for commercial use. CPV called Fairview the only power plant of its scale globally to have ethane blending with natural gas.

Using GE’s DLN2.6+ AFS combustion system, CPV reported, Fairview can use ethane for enhanced plant economics such as when the price of natural gas might increase. CPV completed the $1 billion, 1,050-MW Fairview project in Johnstown, PA., late last year.

“We are proud to announce the completion of commissioning with 25 percent ethane mixed with natural gas at our Fairview Energy Center, making it the first plant of its kind as well as one of the most efficient combined-cycle power plants in the world,” said Gary Lambert, CEO of CPV. “CPV’s continual deployment of cutting-edge technology has propelled us to the forefront of the competitive power industry in clean, efficient as well as renewable generation. We are grateful to chart this course alongside our partner GE as we continue to build upon our longstanding, prosperous relationship.”

The Fairview Energy Center utilizes GE equipment, including turbines, generators, combustion and software systems. Kiewit was the main construction contractor.

“GE’s innovative combustion technology at CPV Fairview enables industry-first levels of ethane fuel flexibility and greater efficiency,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Gas Power. “We are proud to work with CPV to help provide highly efficient, reliable and affordable electricity for their customers across the region.”

CPV has developed other gas-fired, combined-cycle power projects in the U.S. eastern and midwest regions. Those include the 805-MW Towantic Energy Center in Connecticut, the 725-MW Woodbridge in New Jersey and the planned 1,250-MW Three Rivers CCGT project in Illinois.

Global Infrastructure Partners is the principal owner of CPV.

