Bangladesh power plants receive MAN diesel engines

German power generation manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions is supplying new engines for a power plant in Bangladesh and has completed three other facilities in the nation.

MAN Energy Solutions will power the plant in Chandpur with its combination of four 18V51/60TS and two 20V45/60 engines. Those engines will supply a capacity of about 125 MW into the Bangladeshi grid.

The MAN 20V45/60 is a four-stroke diesel engine with a capacity of about 26 MW per machine. MAN’s public release also stated that this is the first time four 18V51/60TS engines are combined with two-state turbocharging.

Chandpur Power Generation is a subsidiary of Doreen Power.

“In Chandpur, the power plant operators have chosen a particularly innovative engine setup. The combination of our powerful 20V45/60 engines and the 18V51/60TS engines with two-stage turbocharging guarantees maximum fuel efficiency while also allowing for a more compact plant design thanks to a higher power density,” said Waldemar Wiesner, Head of Region MEA (Middle-East Africa), Power Plant Sales, at MAN Energy Solutions.

The German company also handled over three power plants constructed in Bogra and Chittagong. Those together use 15 18V48/60 units combined for about 282 MW in power generation capacity.

“We are proud that we were able to successfully complete another three power plant projects in Bangladesh,” Wiesner said. “As soon as all ongoing projects are finished, MAN will provide a capacity of approximately 2 GW nationwide. This corresponds to around 10 percent of the installed capacity and with sustained economic growth, the importance of our contribution to meeting the rising demand for energy in the country will continue to increase.”

Indeed, diesel accounts for about 10 percent of Bangadesh’s energy mix, according to reports. Natural gas fuels more than 60 percent.

