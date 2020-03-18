JERA signs on MHPS to provide EPC for 1,950-MW CCGT plant in Japan

Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems is leading work on construction of a three-unit combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in its home country.

MHPS received the order from plant operator JERA Power Anegasaki, part of JERA Co., for a turnkey contract to construct three new 650-MW units at the Anegasaki Thermal Power Station in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture. The order calls for three next-gen M701JAC gas turbines.

Those will replace the existing station’s four gas-fired steam power generation units and save on energy use and emissions. The three new units are expected to begin operations in 2023 with a total output capacity of 1,950 MW.

The Anegasaki project is a joint venture between MHPS and Mitsubishi Electric Corp., which will supply three generators and control systems. MHPS is leading the EPC contract and will utilize various resources in Japan to supply the other equipment needed, according to the release.

The three M701JAC gas turbines are being manufactured at MHPS’ Takasago Works, while the three steam turbines will be sourced from Hitachi Works. The heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) and exhaust gas denitrizer systems – which remove nitrogen oxides from exhaust gas — will come from Kure Works.

The M701JAC gas turbines for 50-Hertz (Hz) power generation began commercial operation in 2016. They utilize air cooling for combustors instead of steam and operate at a turbine inlet temperature of about 1,600 degrees Celsius (2,912 Fahrenheit).

