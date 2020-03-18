EDF Renewables developing 60 MW of distributed solar in Virginia, Delaware and Maryland

A Virginia-based electric cooperative and global renewables company are partnering again on more than a dozen distributed solar projects across three states in the eastern U.S.

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative and EDF Renewables North America announced they will expand their development efforts to add 15 new solar projects across the cooperative’s service territory in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The combined projects will have a capacity of more than 60 MW and be in service by next year, according to the release.

Old Dominion originally signed an agreement with EDF Renewables in 2019 for 30 MW of solar across 10 to 12 sites. EDF also will develop the new projects and ODEC would buy the power generated at a fixed rate through power purchase agreements.

“ODEC is excited to add to our diverse supply of low-cost, clean energy through these solar projects,” said Marcus Harris, President and CEO of ODEC. “Our cooperative is dedicated to expanding renewable energy generation as part of our ongoing commitment to providing our member owners with safe, affordable, reliable, and sustainable power.”

EDF was chosen as ODEC’s partner through a competitive process led by the National Renewables Cooperative Organization. EDF will development all of the solar sites and handle permitting, design, engineering and commissioning.

“EDF Renewables is happy to expand our business with ODEC and NRCO, who are already taking a long-term view by choosing local solar energy,” Myles Burnsed, vice president of strategic development for EDF Renewables, said in a statement. “This choice strengthens their energy independency and demonstrates to businesses across the nation who can play a part and conduct business as normal as possible in these unprecedented times.”

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is a non-profit, member-owned supplier of wholesale power for 11 member distribution cooperatives serving about 1.5 million customers in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

EDF Renewables North America’s development portfolio includes 16 GW of utility-scale wind, solar photovoltaic and energy storage projects. It is a subsidiary of French-based energy giant EDF Group.

