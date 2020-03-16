Five Siemens SGT-800s ordered for 254-MW CHP plant in Belarus

A utility in eastern Europe is buying Siemens gas turbines as a regular basis this winter.

For the third time in as many months, Siemens received an order from Belarus to supply SGT-800 industrial gas turbines, as well as auxiliary equipment. This latest order by Brest Republican Unitary Enterprise of Electricity Industry (Brestenergo) includes five gas turbines for a peak load and backup power plant.

The new 254-MW plant will be built at the existing power plant location of the Berezovskaya combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Beloozersk, Brest Region, in the southwestern part of the country. Commissioning is scheduled for December 2021.

“Our most important requirement for the new power plant project was to select and purchase a highly maneuverable reliable peak and backup power plant to provide reliability of electricity supply to consumers,” said Sergey N. Shebeko, General Director of Brestenergo. “In the competitions for the right to supply equipment for this project Siemens technology, with the SGT-800 gas turbines, has won.”

Late last year Siemens received orders from Belarus for 11 SGT-800s to power three peak load and backup power plants. Those plants are in Lukomlskaya, Novopolotskaya, and Minsk; all are also designed for 700 operating hours and 350 cold starts per year to provide stabilizing support for the Belarussian energy grid.

“This third order in a period of three months underscores the enormous trust that Belarus places in our technology and our capabilities,” said Olaf Kreyenberg, head of Power Generation Europe and CIS at Siemens Gas and Power. “Our flexible and reliable gas turbines are helping bring about the transition to a new and sustainable energy mix around the world.”

Siemens’ complete scope of supply includes the five SGT-800 gas turbines with AC generators and the PCS 7 control system. It also comprises the gas receiving station, along with high- medium-, and low-voltage equipment.

