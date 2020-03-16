Entergy names new St. Charles CCGT plant in honor of former CEO Leonard

Entergy Louisiana renamed its newest combined cycle gas turbine power plants in honor of the man who led the company for 15 years through major economic and weather challenges.

The 980-MW CCGT plant in St. Charles Parish was dedicated as the J. Wayne Leonard Power Station. The St. Charles station was completed in May 2019 and played host to a POWERGEN International technical tour in November.

Leonard served as chairman and CEO of Entergy Corp. from 1998-2013 and is credited with both environmental stewardship and helping turning the company’s economic fortunes around. He died in 2018 at the age of 67.

Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault presented the Leonard family with a plaque commemorating the official dedication of the renamed facility. The ceremony was canceled due to health concerns surrounding recent events.

“For customers, communities, employees and owners alike, this power station is a significant milestone along the clean energy journey we began more than 20 years ago when Wayne Leonard became CEO,” Denault said. “The J. Wayne Leonard Power Station is one of the cleanest and lowest cost natural gas-powered plants in our Louisiana fleet and is part of an integrated solution that allows us to bring a whole portfolio of cleaner generation to our customers.

Leonard was Entergy’s longest serving CEO. During his leadership at Entergy, Leonard was named CEO of the year in 2003 by Platts Global Energy Awards, which also honored him as a finalist for that honor for 11 straight years.

He was the helm when Hurricane Katrina hit the region in 2005. Entergy later returned its headquarters to New Orleans.

The 980-MW St. Charles plant is located in Montz, about 30 miles west of Entergy’s headquarter city of New Orleans. It is a combined-cycle gas turbine facility that should cut carbon dioxide emissions 40 percent below older gas-fired units, according to the utility.