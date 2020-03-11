McDermott, Zachry and Chiyoda complete final Freeport LNG train

Engineering, design and construction (EPC) partners McDermott, Chiyoda and Zachry announced that the third train of the Freeport (Texas) liquified natural gas (LNG) project has reached its final commissioning stage.

This late stage includes introduction of feed gas into Train 3 of the liquefaction export facility along the Gulf Coast.

The Freeport LNG facility incorporates large electric motor-driven refrigeration compressors. Natural gas must be chilled to minus 265 degrees Fahrenheit (-160 C*) to reach a liquid form and become ready for shipping to global markets.

“Congratulations to the entire team for upholding the high safety and quality standards for which we’re known,” said Mark Coscio, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. “We have achieved substantial completion for Trains 1 and 2, and now focus on delivering Train 3 as it transitions from construction phase to start up.”

Zachry Group, as the joint venture lead, partnered with McDermott for the Pre-FEED in 2011, followed by FEED works to support the early development stage of the project as a one-stop shop solution provider for Trains 1 and 2. Later Chiyoda joined the joint venture partnership for work related to Train 3. The project scope includes three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and 165,000 cubic-meter full containment LNG storage tank.

Freeport LNG Train 3 is on track to reach initial LNG production in the first quarter of 2020. Freeport LNG Development LP and Westbourne Capital agreed on a $1.025 billion loan last year to fund the addition of a fourth train. KBR was signed on to lead EPC duties.

The revolution in shale and directional drilling has pushed U.S. natural gas production to around 100 billion cubic feet per day, positioning the nation as an energy exporter. Several companies have built, are building or planning export and liquefaction terminals and plan to move gas for power generation to regions such as Europe, Africa and Asia.

Natural gas fuels 38 percent of the U.S. electricity generation mix, according to a recent report from the EIA. Gas is expected to surpass 40 percent of that mix this year, with several new combined cycle gas turbine plants under construction.