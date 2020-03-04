Finland’s TVO awards nuclear service contract to GE Steam Power

General Electric has been invited to keep providing maintenance and upgrade services for a Finnish nuclear power plant as long as its two original reactors stay in operation.

Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) selected GE to continue providing services at the Olkiluoto plant for the duration of the OL1 and OL2 reactors’ lifetimes. The contract covers Olkiluoto’s two steam turbines and generators through 2038.

GE Steam Power also will manufacture and install a GTD water-cooled generator rotor to help extend the generator’s operating life and support capacity increase. A new generator is scheduled to be installed in 2023 during the plant’s annual outage.

“Aligned with Finland’s new energy policities, TVO is committed to help in delivering reliable, clean power for the country,” Marjo Mustonen, senior vice president of electricity production for TVO, said in a statement. “We continue to rely on GE as our service partner for the Olkiluoto Nuclear Plant for the technologies and expertise we need for long-term, high performance operation at the site.”

Olkiluoto was commissioned in 1979 and its two operational units have a combined capacity of more than 1,700 MW in carbon-free electricity. The two reactors have increased capacity by more than 30 percent since the commission date.

GE has been engaged with Olkiluoto since 1978 and supported service agreements for the past 20 years.

“This new agreement builds on our long-term relationship with TVO and our commitment to helping them stay competitive as a key power provider for Finland ,” said Martin Boller, Europe Region General Manager for GE Steam Power. “ Our regional presence as a services team gives us the ability to support customers like TVO when and where they need us.”

Construction on a third unit, led by Framatome, is scheduled to go online next year. The plant’s current output supplies enough electricity for about 16 percent of the Finnish population.

Finland also has another nuclear power plant, Loviisa, with two reactors totaling about 1,000 MW in capacity. Altogether nuclear power accounts for about 30 percent of the Finnish national electricity mix.

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering and POWERGEN International. He can be reached at 918-831-9177 and [email protected]).

