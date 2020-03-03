Avista IRP projects 500 MW of utility-scale wind to help meet 80 percent CO2 reduction

Northwestern U.S. utility Avista Corp. is planning to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by more than three-fourths within the next 10 years, according to the company’s new integrated resource plan.

Spokane, Wash.-based Avista projected that 2030 carbon emissions will fall 80 percent below 2018 levels. The new IRP was filed with the Idaho Public Utility Commission.

The plan also estimates the addition of 300 MW of new wind generation by 2023 as well as an additional 200 MW by 2027. Also, energy efficiency is expected to meet 71 percent of new load growth.

“This IRP reflects a significant reduction in fossil fuel generation for our customers,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s senior vice president of energy resources. “Avista’s electric generation mix is already more than half renewable, making our emissions some of the lowest in the nation. Looking to the next 25 years, we believe our goal of 100 percent clean energy is possible. We are proactively building a dynamic, clean energy mix that is reliable and affordable.”

Avista aims for its future to reflect CETA requirements as well as clean electricity goals. By the end of 2027, the company hopes to have a carbon-neutral supply of electricity, leading to 100% clean electricity by 2045.

The 2020 IRP has a larger portfolio of new resources than in previous IRPs. By 2026, new wind, storage and demand resource is to replace goal and some natural gas-fired generation. Due to these advancements, Avista anticipates a customer growth of 0.3%.