LNG milestone: Second liquefaction train operational at Sempra’s Gulf Coast export facility

The second train of a Louisiana Gulf Court liquefied natural gas export project is now in commercial operations, its owners announced Monday.

Sempra LNG, a subsidiary of San Diego-based utility holding company Sempra Energy, reported that the Cameron LNG’s second train is now producing LNG. The liquefaction infrastructure site near Hackberry, La., takes natural gas from U.S. drilling plays and chills it to about -260 degrees Fahrenheit to liquefy it and then ultimately transport on ships.

“We are excited that our first liquefaction project is nearing completion and we couldn’t be more pleased that Cameron LNG is already contributing to position the U.S. as one of the top LNG-producing countries in the world,” said Lisa Glatch, COO of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG. “We are looking forward to achieving commercial operations of the third and final train of Phase 1 while maintaining the same remarkable safety record the project has achieved thus far.”

The third train is scheduled for completion in the second quarter and begin commercial operations by the following quarter. Cameron LNG’s first train began production in August of last year.

Altogether, the three liquefaction trains will enable the site to export close to 12 million metric tonnes per year, equivalent to 1.7 billion cubic feet daily. Some of this production could go to international utilities for power generation.

Sempra Energy’s share of full-year run-rate earnings from the Phase 1 project are anticipated to be between $400 million and $450 million annually starting in 2021 when all three trains achieve commercial operations under Cameron LNG’s tolling agreements.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

The engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the Cameron LNG’s $10 billion first phase was CCJV, originally a joint venture between Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. (now McDermott International) and Chiyoda International Corp. The project employed close to 8,000 people on a daily basis at various points, with about 200 to continue working on-site.

Construction began several years ago (pictured). Cameron LNG was developed from the site of a regasification facility beginning in 2011.

Sempra is also developing four other LNG export projects in North America, including a second phase of the Cameron site.

Sempra Energy is also developing four other LNG export projects in North America, including Cameron LNG Phase 2, which could include up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks; Port Arthur LNG in Texas; and Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico.

— — — — —

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering and POWERGEN International. LNG will be part of the content offered at POWERGEN 2020 happening December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. Click here to see the PGI call for abstracts open until Wednesday.)