POWERGEN call for abstracts deadline extended to March 4: Shaping the Future of Generation Together

Success breeds success. Never waste a failure. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

All of those above statements are clichés, of course, spoken at many a conference by many a speaker looking for a cohesive theme. They are also clichés because they are true.

POWERGEN International has been around more than 30 years not because of the genius of its planners, but due to the contributions of its core audience. POWERGEN’s call for abstracts is a key element of the event that allows power generation leaders to show what works, what didn’t and why teamwork almost always wins the day.

And now the deadline has been extended to March 4.

Click here to see what POWERGEN is seeking in terms of content for the event happening December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. The call for abstracts wants case studies, utility projects, lessons learned and best practices earned the hard way in power plant performance, gas-fired turbine technologies, digital transformation, energy storage, wind, solar, hydro, coal-fired generation, nuclear and on-site power.

Video: Mark Barton, a Public Service Co. of Oklahoma power plant manager and member of the POWERGEN advisory committee, talks about coal-fired power and conversion projects during POWERGEN 2019 in New Orleans.

Those who are selected by our advisory committee will be able to present their projects at a conference which draws more than 10,000 attendees from utilities, OEMs and suppliers from around the globe.

Last year, representatives from more than 30 utilities and some of the world’s biggest manufacturing, EPC and equipment firms were among the speakers at more than 90 content sessions. Yet many of those sessions featured innovators from small companies which are helping to remake the power generation mix of tomorrow.

This year’s POWERGEN will feature Knowledge Hubs on the exhibitor floor, as well as longer, more in-depth conference workshops and a Leadership Summit. Former U.S. Energy Secretary and Texas Gov. Rick Perry will be one of our keynote speakers.

Shaping the Future of Generation Together is our North Star, so to speak, the navigational point which guides us. All of which is to say it is not about us at Clarion Energy; it is about you, the power generation industry. Click here to see the call for abstracts. See where your project fits and then submit. Please feel welcome to contact us if you are having any problems or have a question. My email is [email protected].

Getting back to the start, POWERGEN is only as great as the sum of what the industry offers, which is pretty great. It keeps the lights on, gives us warm from the cold, relief from the heat and keeps the wheels of this giant vehicle called society rolling along. And it strives, always strives, to do it better and better.

Those are the stories we want to hear at POWERGEN. The call for abstracts is how we get there.

It’s kind of like a lottery but with much better odds. You got to submit to win.