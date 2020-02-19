DTE non-utility unit buys 8-MW Atlantic City casino CHP power plant

On-site Power and the New Energy Mix are going to be key parts of the content at POWERGEN International happening December 8-10 in Orlando. If you have a project worth talking about click here to see the POWERGEN 2020 call for abstracts!

The non-utility side of DTE Energy has completed its acquisition of an Atlantic City combined heat & power (CHP) plant that supports a nearby casino.

DTE Energy Services has purchased the Marina Thermal Facility from New Jersey-based SJI for $100 million, according to Detroit-based DTE. The 8-MW Marina CHP generation facility provides electricity, hot and chilled water for MGM’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the Water Club (pictured).

“DTE Energy Services has been providing reliable energy services to our customers that allow for greater business focus and ensure the safety of our employees, customers and the communities we’ve served for the past 25 years,” said Mark Stiers, president and chief operating officer, DTE Power & Industrial. “We’re proud to add the Marina Thermal Facility to our portfolio of on-site energy projects, and we look forward to continuing to provide MGM’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and The Water Club with reliable service that meets their energy needs for years to come.”

The Marina Thermal Facility has been in operation since 2003 and later expanded to support growth of the Borgata Casino complex. In 2010, developer DCO Energy added CHP capabilities to the power plant.

DTE Energy Services is part of DTE’s non-utility business unit focused on large industrial, commercial and institutional customers such as steel, chemical, automotive, commercial real estate and consumer products sectors. On-site energy offerings include cogeneration of electricity and steam, compressed air, hot and chilled water, treatment, backup power, electrical distribution and energy efficiency.

SJI (South Jersey Industries) is an energy services company offering utility, natural gas distribution and non-utility efficiency and on-site power assets.