Black & Veatch partnering with UK firm on satellite and AI-driven utility infrastructure management

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Black & Veatch is partnering with a data science provider on using satellite-driven geospatial analytics to manage power infrastructure.

Black & Veatch and United Kingdom-based Rezatec will collaborate on developing decision support tools for infrastructure owners and operators. Rezatec applies AI-driven analytics to satellite-derived geospatial data enabling clients owning and operating distributed land-based assets to make more accurate decisions.

“Rezatec’s ability to analyze earth observation data brings a new perspective to the management of large infrastructure assets,” Mark Malcolm, director of delivery, Black & Veatch Europe. said in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate and use our expertise in the engineering, delivery and management of critical human infrastructure to develop decision support tools that provide highly valuable and actionable insights for our clients.”

Black & Veatch will bring its experience and insights in the engineering and delivery of utility infrastructure into the strategic partnership, Rezatec Chief Operating Officer Philip Briscoe pointed out. Black & Veatch Europe’s ECO-X cloud-based digital ecosystem will enable integration with Rezatec’s tools in honing asset management offerings, officials said.

Black & Veatch’s latest partnership follows several moves within the European group. These partnerships include Inflowmatix and Narrative Wave.

