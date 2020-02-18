Nine key catalyst recommendations for coal-fired plants during spring outages

Power plant spring outage season is almost upon us, and that includes the global fleet of coal-fired power plants and their emissions reduction components.

CORMETECH, a North Carolina-based emissions control manufacturer, recently offered nine key recommendations for utilities preparing for outages. These nine pieces of advice can help with proper maintenance on selective catalyst reduction (SCR) technologies and materials which have been installed at many plants.

Those nine include:

Order heavy duty pallets and cover bags for catalyst removed during the outage. These should be onsite prior to the start of the outage. Remember, typical pallets will break under the weight of a catalyst module. Order catalyst testing catalyst replacement samples and shipping boxes – these typically come from catalyst testing company. Shipping arrangements with catalyst supplier for “Just-in-Time” delivery of catalyst. This will minimize laydown area impact which is typically scarce during outages. SCR Inspection including all catalyst, seals, sonic horns/ash sweepers, ductwork, turning vanes, and ammonia injection system. Catalyst sampling and testing of each layer to determine catalyst deactivation trends. Catalyst vacuuming down to the catalyst surface. Ice blasting of catalyst to remove catalyst pluggage. Catalyst disposition to determine where removed catalyst will go – Regeneration, storage or landfill? If Regeneration, catalyst can be shipped to CORMETECH. If landfill, check with your environmental services department on where catalyst can be disposed of or stored safely. Inspection of the ammonia delivery and storage system to ensure compliance with OSHA standards.

CORMETECH, a longtime exhibitor at POWERGEN International, also announced Tuesday that its DustBuster Coal SCR Catalyst has now been installed in more than 11 GW of coal-fired units in the past four years.

SCR stands selective catalytic reduction, which is a means of converting nitrogen oxides into diatomic nitrogen and water. Surviving coal-fired plants still account for more than a quarter of the U.S. electricity generation mix, and utilities are working to install scrubbers on those plants they are not retiring.

“Demand continues to be strong,” Mike Mattes, president and CEO of CORMETECH, said in a statement. Those utilities “are looking to improve their coal-fired generation SCR performance and meet new environmental emission standards in an economical way,” he added.

DustBuster utilizes 100 percent catalyst material and is often used in conjunction with Honeycomb catalyst to maximize life and minimize pluggage in problem areas of the SCR. Material can be cleaned and reused and then regenerated or recycled to extend the SCR catalyst life.