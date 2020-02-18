Candu Energy handling machining, nuclear safety duties for Ontario Power Generaiton

A unit of SNC-Lavalin will give its engineering, machining and consulting expertise to help Ontario Power Generation (OPG) with numerous power plant projects over the next five years.

The subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, Candu Energy, was awarded two, five-year vendor of record contracts by OPG. The first is for machine shop services while the second covers nuclear safety analysis at the utility’s plants including Darlington, Pickering and the Western Waste Management Facility adjacent to Bruce Power.

“These strategic wins are a great example of the breadth of services our in-house experts can provide on special projects,” said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. “SNC-Lavalin has a strong track record of successfully delivering full-service capabilities to our clients to the highest level of safety and quality. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with OPG as we grow our bench-strength and affirm our position in the Ontario market.”

Under the contract for nuclear safety analysis, SNC-Lavalin’s team of nuclear safety experts, project managers and reactor engineers will deliver projects important to safety for the workers, environment and public. This nuclear safety analysis contract is within SNCL Engineering Services.

Additionally, the scope of work under the machine shop services contract will include machining, fabrication, heat treatment, welding and assembly of equipment for all OPG-owned sites. SNC-Lavalin owns a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario, which provides manufacturing and testing services for nuclear and other industrial components and assemblies.

Darlington Nuclear Power Station (pictured) is a 3.5-GW facility with four CANDU reactors and located on the north shore of Lake Ontario. Pickering, also on the north shore some 50 miles from Darlington, houses six CANDU reactors with a capacity at around 3.1-GW.

Western Waste Management Facility stores low and intermediate-level nuclear waste from OPG’s reactors. Some of those are leased to Bruce Power.

Nuclear energy supplies about 60 percent of the Ontario province’s power generation mix, according to OPG.

Nuclear power generation will be part of the Lowering Carbon in Thermal Generation track at POWERGEN International. The POWERGEN call for abstracts is now open, so click here to learn more and submit a session idea.