GE Renewable Energy to rehab 218-MW hydro plant in Philippines

GE Renewable Energy announces it has booked a contract with Angat Hydropower Corporation to rehabilitate the 218-MW Angat hydropower plant in the Philippines.

This 53-year-old hydro facility is located about 58 km northeast of Manila in Norzagaray, Bulacan, on the Angat River. It supplies more than 90% of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga. This contract is the first major rehabilitation program since the facility was commissioned in 1967.

The Angat plant contains four 50-MW turbine-generator units and uses five auxiliary units. GE Renewable Energy’s hydro teams in Europe and the Americas will be responsible for the supply of two new 50-MW Francis turbines, four new 50-MW generators and three new upgraded auxiliary turbines and generators. They will be in charge of the assessment of the penstock and the powerhouse, and a new control system will also be provided.

GE Renewable Energy will work closely with a local partner, Desco, that will install and commission the Angat plant. Once fully upgraded in 2023, the capacity of the plant will be increased by about 4%, bringing it to 226.6 MW.

“I am delighted to start this collaboration with Angat Hydropower Corporation and support the country upgrading its hydropower assets,” said Pascal Radue, president and chief executive officer of GE’s Hydro Solutions. “In the Philippines, … the energy demand increases by ~7% annually and relies on hydropower to meet the demand. The country is also enjoying a strong economic growth. I am proud that GE Renewable Energy is part of this project that will provide the population with clean energy for many years.” GE Renewable Energy has a broad portfolio in the renewable energy industry and provides end-to-end solutions for customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400 GW of clean renewable energy.