Doosan Škoda Power wins first-ever Japan contract for steam turbine at biomass power plant

Doosan Škoda Power will supply a two-core steam turbine to a new Japanese biomass-fired power plant, it’s first ever in that nation.

The steam turbine will be installed at the plant in the city of Sodegaura in Chiba Prefecture. It is a breakthrough for Doosan Škoda in a nation long considered to be dominated by local manufacturers.

“Thanks to the high technical quality of the equipment we will supply, our success with this project may help us enter the Japanese market,” Jaroslav Hejl, head of sales-Asia on new build projects for Doosan Škoda Power, said in a statement. “Due to state support, there are currently several similar projects in Japan in various states of preparation. I believe that despite various administrative hurdles and other obstacles, we will once again hold our own in the fierce competition.”

Doosan Škoda Power will deliver its two-core steam turbine, the 75-MW DST-S10, to the Sodegaura biomass power plant. The DST-S10 promises higher efficiency for green energy and more competitiveness, which Doosan said was a decisive factor in winning the contract.

The turbine is now being manufactured in the Pilsen, Czech Republic, plant and the commercial operational launch is scheduled in 2022.

Based in the Czech Republic, Doosan Škoda Power is part of the South Korean-based Doosan group of global companies. Škoda produced its first turbines in 1904 and joined the Doosan group in 2009.

— — — — —

Steam turbines, lowering carbon emissions in thermal generation and gas-fired turbines and technologies will all be part of the content offered at POWERGEN International happening December 8-10 in Orlando, Florida. If you have a project you want to highlight at POWERGEN 2020, the call for abstracts is now open.