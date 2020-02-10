Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply 8-MW waste heat power generation system at Japanese cement plant

Kawasaki Heavy Industries will supply a waste heat recovery power generation system (WHRPG) for a cement plant in its native Japan.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. has ordered the WHRPG system that includes Kawasaki’s newly developed VEGA boiler. The system will be installed at the Saitama plant.

The 8-MW system will recover waste heat during the calcining stage of cement production and use it for power generation and energy-saving measures at the plant. The KHI system is scheduled to start operations in September 2022.

It consists of a waste heat recovery boiler, steam turbine generator and other components. Kawasaki will handle overall plant design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning advisory services. The VEGA boiler will be adopted for the first time in Japan as the heat recovery steam generator.

Taiheiyo has been introducing WHRPG systems at their plants to reduce CO 2 emissions. With this adoption, Taiheiyo will complete the installation of WHRPG systems at all of their plants.

As worldwide interest in global warming prevention measures continues to rise, demand is expected to continue growing in both advanced and developing nations for facilities and systems that save energy and reduce environmental loads, including WHRPG systems for cement plants, according to Kawasaki.

Since its introduction of a cement plant WHRPG at Taiheiyo’s Kumagaya facility in 1982, Kawasaki has delivered the systems at approximately 260 plants worldwide, according to the company. Together those generate about 2,800 MW of electric power and cut CO 2 emissions by about 12 million tons annually.

