Construction completed at $300M, 205-MW Bright Stalk wind energy farm

Energy EPC firm Mortenson has completed construction on a $300 million wind farm in Illinois.

Minneapolis-based Mortenson was civil contractor in charge of the Bright Stalk Wind Farm project northeast of Bloomington-Normal in McLean County. EDP Renewables is the developer of the 205-MW Bright Stalk project.

Vestas supplied the V136 3.6-MW turbines installed. Construction at Bright Stalk created hundreds of area jobs and will employ nine permanent positions to maintain and monitor the turbines throughout the project’s life-cycle.

Aside from its economic benefits of generating millions of dollars annually in revenues for schools, Bright Stalk is expected to save McLean County more than 355 million gallons of water each year, displace carbon emissions from fossil fuels and mitigate the health effects of air pollutants.

Walmart and Salesforce, the wind farm’s power purchasers, purchased 123 MW and 80 MW, respectively, of the project’s capacity. Both companies share a goal of sourcing 100 percent of their energy from renewable energy sources.

“We are consistently pursuing opportunities to expand our use of clean energy technologies,” says Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart. “Our investment in the Bright Stalk Wind Farm directly reinforces Walmart’s commitment of powering 50% of our operations with renewable energy by the end of 2025.”

To date, EDPR operates more than 1,000 MW of wind energy projects in Illinois and will surpass 1,200 MW in the coming months when its 200 MW Harvest Ridge Wind Farm, currently under construction in Douglas County, comes online.