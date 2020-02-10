Competitive Power Ventures building 150-MW Maple Hill solar farm

Privately held energy infrastructure investment and management firm Competitive Power Ventures announced its latest renewable project will be a solar farm built in Pennsylvania.

Maryland-based CPV, known for building numerous gas-fired power plants in the U.S., will oversee work on the 150-MW Maple Hill solar facility in Portage and Summerhill Townships. Construction could begin by the end of this year.

“As a leader who makes job creation and business investment top priorities, I enthusiastically welcomed CPV’s $1 billion investment that created (the gas-turbine combined cycle) Fairview Energy Center in Jackson Township,” said Pennsylvania State Rep. Frank Burns. “The continued partnership between good government and private investment is bringing further good news to Cambria County, in the form of the Maple Hill project.”

This announcement of Maple Hill follows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent decision to expand the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR), which provides a solid ground for new infrastructure investment, including renewable development, and safeguards the competitiveness of the markets, according to CPV.

Maple Hill is one of the first solar projects of its kind in western Pennsylvania. Located on already cleared timber property, the Maple Hill facility will avoid over 150,000 tons of CO2 per year by displacing older, less efficient generation and will add to the clean energy mix in the Commonwealth. The project will employ 150 to 200 workers at peak construction and will bring significant tax benefits to Cambria County.

“CPV’s mission of modernizing U.S. power generation means we are making significant investments in renewables and highly efficient, flexible natural gas generation to create the electric grid of the future,” said Sean Finnerty, Executive Vice President of CPV. “I’m proud of the wide scope of CPV’s efforts and the progress we are charting in the power generation sector to reduce emissions while maintaining grid reliability. Maple Hill exemplifies our commitment to providing safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally-responsible power and will have a significant positive impact on the Pennsylvania energy sector.”

CPV has built numerous electricity generating facilities and manages more than 9.3 GW of fossil and renewable energy sites in eight states. It also has ownership interest in 4.2 GW of clean generation.