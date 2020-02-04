Eaton acquires data center energy equipment supplier Power Distribution Inc.





Irish-based power management company Eaton is acquiring a Virginia power distribution, switching and monitoring equipment company.

Eaton is buying Power Distribution Inc. for an undisclosed sum. Power Distribution is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and had 2019 sales of $125 million.

The company supplies mission critical power distribution, static switching and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers.

“PDI’s portfolio is highly complementary to our current offering and will allow us to better serve our data center customers,” said Brian Brickhouse, president, Electrical Sector, Americas region, Eaton. “We have watched the growth of PDI for the last decade and are excited to have them become part of Eaton.”

The acquisition is expected to close in this quarter. The deal is Eaton’s third major transaction announced already this year, including the separate sales of its Automotive Fluid Conveyance and Hydraulics businesses for more than $3 billion.

Eaton operates in more than 175 countries and had 2018 revenues of nearly $22 billion. The company was an exhibitor at the recent DISTRIBUTECH International in San Antonio.





