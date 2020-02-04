Clarion, Energy Storage Association create strategic partnership impacting POWERGEN, DISTRIBUTECH

TULSA, OK.–Clarion North America Energy announced a strategic partnership with the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA), the national trade association for companies that develop and deploy the energy storage technologies that are key to modernizing the grid.

The partnership involves a well-defined content program at multiple U.S. events including, DISTRIBUTECH International and POWERGEN International. It will bring forward thought-leadership and peer-to-peer discussion platforms around markets, policy and technology, furthering the ESA’s focus to advance the adoption of competitive and reliable energy storage systems in the United States.

By partnering with ESA, Clarion Energy North America events will increase and enhance coverage of energy storage and offer ESA members exposure to a broad range of energy education with an audience that is highly-interested in energy storage. ESA member companies will present and speak at Clarion’s event content platforms, including Full Conference Summit and Expo Hall Knowledge Hub content, pre-conference workshops and symposiums. Collaborating with ESA will give event attendees the chance to participate in conversations with leaders who are advancing the technology and applications of energy storage.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ESA, the leading voice of the energy storage industry,” said MaryBeth DeWitt, Clarion’s senior vice president of North America Energy. “This partnership is a perfect alignment with many of our attendees and exhibitors who are interested in learning more about energy storage. Many are already implementing the technology at power plants and on the grid. At the same time, we feel ESA’s members will benefit greatly from being involved with our events that have a deep history in the US electric power industry.”

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead with the Clarion North America Energy events, as the leader in the US market connecting utilities, power producers, manufacturers and end-users in energy,” ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman said. “Through our combined efforts, we can educate and inform even more of the industry on markets, policy and technology changes that will affect the electric power industry.”

The first event of 2020 to include ESA content will be POWERGEN International December 8-10 in Orlando, followed by DISTRIBUTECH International February 9-11, 2021 in San Diego.

Video: Interview with ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman at DISTRIBUTECH 2020!

For additional information on Clarion North American Energy Events visit https://www.clarion-energy.com/our-events/events-by-region/our-events-in-the-americas

For additional information on the Energy Storage Association visit energystorage.org.

About Clarion Events, Inc.

Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from 15 offices in the UK, the US, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

About ESA

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 190 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe.