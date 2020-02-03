MHPS, Bandung Institute to research ammonia, hydrogen and data analytics for power plants

Power turbine firm Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems and an Indonesian university are going to collaborate on research for developing carbon reduction and big data solutions for power plants of the future.

MHPS and the Bandung Institute of Technology announced a memorandum of understanding on joint research for next-gen clean energy technologies and data analysis. The agreement aims to probe new fuel technologies using ammonia and hydrogen to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to enhance technologies for diagnosing the operation of Indonesia’s power plants through use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis.

“Through this joint research, not only will we develop new technologies for clean energy, but also we will improve the performance of existing power plants in Indonesia through big data analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Ken Kawai, MHPS CEO, said in a statement. “I am certain that the MOU we are signing today will mark the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration with ITB.”

The MOU also calls for discussions toward establishing a joint R&D base in Indonesia.

ITB is one of Indonesia’s leading national universities, with a student body currently numbering roughly 22,000. Its main campus is located in Bandung, the capital city of West Java province. Established in 1959, ITB traces its roots to Technische Hogeschool (TH), the country’s first technical institute of higher learning founded in 1920.

ITB has a total of 12 faculties and schools in fields including Industrial Technology, Mining and Petroleum Engineering, Mathematics and Natural Sciences, and Art and Design. ITB’s graduates include many leading figures in Indonesia’s political and financial spheres.

“This collaboration is a big step to make a history for the research and development collaboration between Indonesian University and major Japanese Corporation,” said Reini Wirahadikusumah, professor at ITB. “It will become a significant milestone for the implementation of science, technology, and innovations for clean energy development research in Indonesia. It also marks a stronger collaboration by intensive discussion to move forward toward establishing joint R&D base in Indonesia or ITB”

MHPS has contributed to Indonesia’s power supply infrastructure for more than 50 years through the provision of thermal power systems and geothermal power generating equipment. Looking to the future, the company aims to make further contributions by providing next-generation power technologies friendly to the environment. ITB, which celebrates its centennial anniversary this year, is looking to promote effective use of Indonesia’s available energy on an even higher level. These dual aspirations led to the conclusion of the new MOU on joint R&D.