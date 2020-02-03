Evergy signs long-term PPA for 128-MW Kansas wind power project developed by AEP Renewables

Evergy signed a long-term power purchase agreement to buy the power from a new Kansas wind farm developed by the renewables subsidiary of Ohio-based American Electric Power.

AEP Renewables developed the Flat Ridge 3 wind project in Kingman, Kansas. The project will include 62 wind turbines capable of producing 128 MW and is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

“Our AEP Renewables business is focused on developing and operating renewable generation facilities to help meet the long-term, clean energy goals of utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and other companies. Flat Ridge 3 will increase AEP Renewables’ contracted renewable generation portfolio to 1,430 MW, and when complete, will demonstrate a $2.03 billion cumulative investment in our contracted renewables business,” said Greg Hall, president, AEP Renewables.

Evergy, meanwhile, jointly announced with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly that it will expand its wind energy portfolio by 660 MW and reduce its carbon output 80 percent below 2005 levels by 2050.

Flat Ridge 3 will provide more than $20 million in economic development to the surrounding area, including payments to local government and landowners, and will support approximately 200 jobs during peak construction, according to the AEP release.

Evergy also announced it would operate its Wolf Creek Nuclear Station until its license expires in 2045.