Sargent & Lundy appoints seven leaders to SVP posts

Energy infrastructure firm Sargent & Lundy has named seven company leaders to its roster of senior vice presidents.

The appointments involve leaders in electric grid infrastructure, nuclear, consulting, legal and government services units at the Chicago-based engineering, procurement and construction giant.

Sargent & Lundy appointed battery energy storage expert Michelle Hack as senior vice president. She is also senior project director for the company’s electric grid infrastructure business.

Vincent Heinz is senior vice president and senior project director on Sargent & Lundy’s electric grid infrastructure business. Heinz is the company’s expert on the bidding and management of EPC projects and has been electrical lead and manager on several environmental retrofit projects.

Douglas Johnson is senior vice president and senior project director for the nuclear business. Based out of New York, he is responsible for directing engineering and design services for various operating nuclear reactors in the U.S.

Sargent & Lundy general counsel Jill Liska was also appointed as senior vice president. She started the company’s Women’s Professional Network in 2015 and leads the firm’s commercial, procurement and legal teams.

Matthew Thibodeau, senior project director for Sargent & Lundy’s consulting business, is senior vice president. Thibodeau leads in the company’s consulting work related to utility advisory, power markets, resource planning, mergers and acquisitions, new project financing, renewable energy integration and grid modernization planning.

Daniel Weinacht is senior vice president and senior project director for government services. He provides project management and engineering support for clients such as the U.S. Department of Energy.

Kurt Westerman, also a senior project director for Sargent & Lundy’s government services, is senior vice president. His focus is on national security operations clients. Westerman is a certified radiation safety officer.

Sargent & Lundy has been involved in the design and work on close to 1,000 power plants globally, representing about 141 GW. Those include nuclear, conventional, renewable and power transmission projects.