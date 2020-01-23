MHPS helping Colombian gas-fired plant expand to 566 MW, combined-cycle

Colombian utility Termocandelaria is ordering steam and gas turbine upgrades for expanding its 324-MW Cartagena power plant.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems announced the order for the new MHPS steam turbine and Westinghouse M501F4 gas turbine upgrades. The deal includes an exclusive 15-year service agreement.

The order will enable Cartagena to operate on a combined-cycle basis, thus increasing the plant output by more than 74 percent and improving fuel efficiency by more than 35 percent, according to the MHPS release. Plant capacity will be increased to 566 MW, according to the release.

The upgrade should lower heating value from 10,219 to 6,618 British thermal units per kWh. Termocandelaria is working to improve affordability and reliability as well as lower carbon emissions from the same plant.

MHPS will upgrade the plant’s existing Westinghouse gas turbines by applying Advanced Class Gas Turbines materials and coatings to enhance performance, extend maintenance intervals and lower lifecycle maintenance costs.

The long-term service agreement will include the MHPS-TOMONI total plant solutions, such as artificial intelligence monitoring tools.

“MHPS Total Plant Monitoring develops predictive modeling scenarios to detect potential maintenance needs before they become issues and to enable condition-based maintenance,” Marco Sanchez, MHPS Americas vice president and head of Intelligent Solutions.

MHPS has been working with Termocandelaria since 2006, when it converted the Westinghouse 501F gas turbines to duel fuel capability.

MHPS Americas is based in Lake Mary, Florida and employs more than 2,000 power generation and energy storage experts.

Termocandelaria owns and operates a portfolio of thermal power plants throughout Colombia.

