Babcock & Wilcox providing boiler retrofit at coal-fired power plant in U.S.

A division of Babcock and Wilcox has gained a $5 million contract to install retrofit boiler equipment at a U.S. coal-fired power plant.

Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co.’s project includes the removal and installation of various boiler components. The utility or specific power plant was not named in the release.

“Helping to maintain the U.S. and global coal power fleets, and ensuring these assets perform as expected for our customers, is a key part of B&W’s core business,” said Jimmy B. Morgan, senior vice president, The Babcock & Wilcox Company. “BWCC has extensive experience in safely executing large, complex construction projects, as well as small projects, maintenance and repair work and quick-turnaround jobs, and we’re looking forward to BWCC bringing that expertise to this important project.”

Parent company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises provides turnkey supplies and services for construction and maintenance projects in the power industry globally. In December, another unit of B&W announced two contracts to supply soot blowers and furnace cleaning systems for two coal-fired power plants under construction in Asia. The combined value of these contracts is more than $4 million.

On the same day, the company detailed a contract renewal valued at more than $4 million to provide maintenance services for Public Service Company of New Mexico’s (PNM) San Juan Generating Station (pictured above) in 2020.

