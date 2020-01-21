Eaton promotes Wehrli to lead power systems group focused on grid modernization

Power management firm Eaton has named a new president for its power systems division in the electrical sector.

Jon Wehrli was promoted to the post. Wehrli is based in the Milwaukee area.

He will lead the Eaton team which is working to help utilities as they modernize aging infrastructure to keep pace with the changing power sector. They will work together on innovations in power delivery and reliability, automation and control, advanced metering and demand response.

Wehrli began working for Eaton more than 34 years ago and most recently has been vice president, general manager of the power reliability team. He also managed division operations for the company’s engineering services.

Eaton will be DistribuTECH International next week in Booth 3008. Eaton also will have several of its experts speaking in sessions at the event.

DistribuTECH is Jan. 28-30 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. It is the nation’s largest annual electric transmission, distribution and smart grid event.