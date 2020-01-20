POWERGEN 2020: Call for Abstracts is Open

Give us your gas-fired turbine stories, your utility-scale wind and solar developments, your power plant case studies.

We are now at liberty to reveal that POWERGEN International has opened its call for abstracts. Click here to find out more and to submit a potential session for the nation’s biggest annual power generation conference happening December 8-10 in Orlando.

As you will see by clicking that link, POWERGEN seeks to bring all of the industry’s players together, from renewable project developers to plant engineers to microgrid adoptees and energy storage evangelists. How do we make sense of it all? How do we integrate it all?

The deadline to submit an abstract is February 14. Our Clarion energy content team and advisory committee-made up of more than 80 industry leaders-will debate and select the abstracts to be presented at POWERGEN in Orlando.

We will give special significance to presentations which include utilities. We also want to know what the OEMS and developers and EPC firms are doing. POWERGEN is the biggest tent of all.

Click here to find out more about all of the topics we are seeking for POWERGEN.

Our Summit tracks and Knowledge Hubs last year included Optimizing Plant Performance, Energy Storage Breakthroughs, Gas-fired Turbines, the Future of Coal-Fired Generation, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Digital Transformation of the Power Plant, Microgrids and Natural Gas Infrastructure.

POWERGEN 2019 featured more than 30 power generator presenters, 10,000 attendees and 800 exchibitors.