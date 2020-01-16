Registration now open for HYDROVISION International 2020

Registration is officially open for HYDROVISION International 2020, which will happen July 14-16 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minn., U.S.

Simply log on to HydroEvent.com and click on the Register Now button on the upper right portion of the site. You’ll see a menu of available registration options and prices.

Individual full summit delegates receive access to all of HYDROVISION International’s educational sessions (summits and knowledge hubs), the keynote address, exhibit hall, networking events, delegate lunches, and downloadable papers and presentations. They also are eligible to receive nine professional development hours from attending the summit sessions.

Attending HYDROVISION International 2020 – the world’s largest hydro industry event — will offer immediate and long-term return on investment that include:

The ability to build alliances among 3,000+ hydro professionals and water resource stakeholders;

Share knowledge, expertise and viewpoints toward effective hydropower-related solutions;

Gain a better understanding of current and future policy and the challenges affecting hydro;

Learn from more than 250 hydro industry experts who will present during the event; and

Promote technology development to sustain the hydro industry.

The actual content being presented is continually being developed, with input from the conference planning committee. Click on Education on the bar at the top of the page to see what’s already in place. It will continue to be updated between now and July.

Additionally, we’ve announced a couple of exciting high-level speakers for the

So check HydroEvent.com regularly for updated information.

By Elizabeth Ingram, content director for HYDROVISION International and Hydro Review.