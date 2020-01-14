Eagle LNG hires Matrix Service to build Jacksonville export terminal

A company planning to provide infrastructure for exporting U.S. natural gas to global power generators has selected the contractor to oversee construction of its Jacksonville, Florida terminal.

Eagle LNG Partners LLC named Tulsa-based Matrix Service Inc. for engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of the liquefied natural gas export facility. The planned $500 million site will have a production capacity of approximately 1.65 million LNG gallons per day and 12 million gallons of storage capacity.

The Eagle LNG export facility also will include a marine terminal and truck-loading capabilities.

“Eagle LNG is experiencing a growing demand for LNG to serve small-scale export markets, while domestic demand for fuel-grade LNG continues to increase,” said Dick Brown, CEO of Eagle LNG. “We continue to build out LNG infrastructure across the country to meet these needs. Partnering with Matrix Service and Chart Industries provides service from concept through completion.”

The plant will utilize Chart Industries’ proprietary IPSMR and liquefaction equipment technologies. Natural gas is frozen to make it more stable and compressed for safe and financially efficient shipping.

Matrix Service Co., founded in 1984, is focused on design, building and maintenance for energy infrastructure including electricity, energy storage, oil and gas and chemical.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected by Eagle LNG to provide turnkey solutions for this project, which will expand their ability to provide clean, low-cost, domestically produced natural gas to both domestic and global markets,” said Matrix Service Company CEO John Hewitt. “Following the recent successful completion of our work at Eagle LNG’s Maxville LNG facility, we look forward to helping Eagle LNG achieve its objectives by providing our expertise in cryogenic storage and complete balance of plant, including marine structures, to deliver this next project safely, with the highest quality, on time and on budget. ”

Eagle LNG received both FERC authorization and Department of Energy LNG export approvals for the Jacksonville LNG Export Facility in late 2019.

