TVA wants to extend coal ash water treatment program at Gallatin

A temporary water treatment plan used at the Gallatin coal-fired plant to reduce its coal ash footprint may be continued permanently, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced this week.

The TVA is planning to extend its water flow management processes using tank systems instead of ash ponds. It filed those plans for a permanent solution in a new environmental assessment on how to deal with coal ash at the six-decade-old Gallatin plant in Sumner County.

The TVA first announced the interim flow management system last year, since learning that the tank systems were a more efficient and effective way to treat process water flows within permit limits.

The system would be connected to a bottom ash de-watering facility once construction on that plant is completed. The resulting dry bottom ash would be stored in the approved onsite landfill.

The project supports TVA’s commitment to convert to dry storage of coal combustion residuals (CCR) at Gallatin and across the system, as well as a consent agreement with the state to close and remove ash stored at Gallatin. That agreement is subject to a separate environmental review, currently under way and available at www.tva.com/nepa.

Since 2016, Gallatin (pictured above) has stored dry CCR produced by the Gallatin scrubber in a lined, state-of-the-art 52-acre landfill, but process water and bottom ash was still treated in the ash pond complex. In an effort to move to completely dry storage, the new flow management system replaced the need for an ash pond.