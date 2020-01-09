Sempra Energy solidifies $10B in Texas investment with Houston regional HQ plan

San Diego-based utility holding company Sempra Energy will build a “Center of Excellence” facility in Houston.

Sempra’s emergence in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business has led it to opening a new regional headquarters in Houston. The new office is expected to open later this year.

“We are committed to building the premier energy infrastructure company in North America, and creating a regional headquarters in Houston advances our business strategy,” said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. “Texas is a remarkable market, and our Houston Center of Excellence will allow us to add hundreds of new engineering and construction positions to support our growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in the Gulf region, while also allowing us to showcase our company’s commitment to innovation, technology and leadership within the energy industry.”

Sempra owns San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas. It also acquired a controlling stake in Texas-based electric transmission company Oncor several years ago and has a part in an LNG export terminal on the Gulf Coast.

“Their new Houston office is a symbol of confidence in Texas’ energy leadership, workforce and regulatory climate,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Houston is the world’s premier energy community and I welcome Sempra’s expansion in Texas.”

In addition to expanded office space for regional business operations, the Houston Center of Excellence will showcase new technologies developed by Sempra companies to support today’s evolving energy market. The exhibit space will display interactive technologies that improve the delivery of more secure and resilient energy supplies to customers, such as the expansion of natural gas into the electricity mix to support grid stability and integration of digital and meteorological technologies to improve power reliability, as well as virtual reality experiences connected to the Cameron LNG liquefaction-export facility.

In May 2019, the company acquired a 50 percent limited-partnership interest in Sharyland Utilities, LLC. Sempra Energy also supported Oncor’s acquisition of InfraREIT, Inc. in the past year.

Through the acquisitions of Oncor, InfraREIT and Sharyland, Sempra Energy has made investments of more than $10 billion in Texas.

Additionally, Sempra Energy’s subsidiary Sempra LNG is developing the proposed Port Arthur LNG export project in Jefferson County, Texas. Port Arthur LNG is a potential multibillion-dollar infrastructure development project that will enable the delivery of natural gas sourced from Texas to world markets.