Train 2 at Gulf Coast export terminal now producing LNG

The second liquefaction train at a Louisiana Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas facility is now producing LNG for future export to global power generation markets.

EPC partners McDermott International and Chiyoda International announced that Train 2 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, La., is in operation. Train 1 went into operation earlier in 2019.

“This accomplishment is attributable to the entire team’s unwavering commitment to project delivery and steadfast focus on safety and quality performance as we work toward completion of Train 2,” said Mark Coscio, McDermott’s senior vice president for North, Central and South America. “We are confident their hard work and focus will continue through the remainder of the project.”

McDermott and Chiyoda have provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project since the project’s initial award in 2014. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Sempra LNG is a subsidiary of San Diego-based Sempra Corp., which also own utilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas.

Houston-based McDermott and Chiyoda also worked together with project lead Zachry Corp. on developing a Freeport, Texas LNG facility. The second train at Freeport began shipping LNG last year.

The revolution in shale gas production has fed the recent growth in LNG investment. Numerous projects are in the construction or development phases along the U.S. coast, and numerous countries are signing up to off-take the LNG and re-gasify it for customer use.

Pipelines send the natural gas to coastal liquefaction terminals, which freeze the gas to liquefy it and make it stable for shipping. IHS Markit reported late last year that U.S. gas production was topping 94 billion cubic feet per day, well above domestic consumption.

Natural gas now makes up about 35 percent of the U.S. electricity generation resource mix. Some forecasts have it reaching 40 percent in future years.

(Rod Walton is content director for Power Engineering and POWERGEN International. He can be reached at 918-831-9177 and [email protected]).