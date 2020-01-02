New Jersey utility gains access to Gateway gas pipeline extension

Natural gas infrastructure firm Williams has placed its Gateway Expansion pipeline project into service for several utilities in the New Jersey and tri-state region.

PSEG Power and UGI Energy Services are among the customers for the Gateway Expansion, which ties into the interstate Transco Pipeline system owned by Tulsa-based Williams. The project was completed 11 months ahead of schedule, according to the company.

Converting heating resources from oil to natural gas could be equivalent to removing about 590,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, according to Williams. Natural gas availability was a concern for many utilities in the northeast U.S. in recent past.

“Natural gas plays an important role in helping to address environmental concerns about air quality and climate change,” Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams, said in a statement. “The Gateway Expansion Project is a great example of how affordable natural gas can help New Jersey meet its clean energy goals, and I’m very proud of our team for their focus and careful execution of this project, which enabled us to exceed our customers’ expectations and deliver in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.”

Construction on the Gateway Expansion Project began in early 2019, with an original in-service projection of November 2020. The project minimized community and environmental impacts by maximizing the utilization of existing pipeline infrastructure, with virtually all project activities confined to Transco’s existing footprint in New Jersey.

To facilitate the expansion, Williams added electric horsepower to an existing Transco meter station in Essex County, New Jersey and replaced an existing station in Passaic County.

With this expansion, the Transco pipeline’s system-design capacity is increased to 17.3 million dekatherms per day. The system includes approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline between South Texas and New York City.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas has dramatically increased its share of the power generation mix in the nine northeast states. The share is now more than 40 percent, nearly double from 14 years ago.

