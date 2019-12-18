15-MW, 32-acre New Jersey solar farm is PSE&G’s largest to date

New Jersey-based utility Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G) announced that work on its largest solar farm is completed and the project is in service.

The 15.2-MW Pennsauken Solar Farm contains nearly 38,000 panels and is located in New Jersey. The 32-acre site was previously home to a cast-iron fixtures firm and, later, warehouse and distribution operations.

Pennsauken is part of PSE&G’s Solar 4 All program. The utility owns and operates the solar farm.“The Solar 4 All program began 10 years ago with four solar farms built on brownfield sites that we own,” said Karen Reif, vice president of Renewables and Energy Solutions for PSE&G. “So it’s fitting that our newest and largest solar farm also is built on a brownfield site that we have returned to good use. By utilizing these parcels of land, we can continue to provide carbon-free, grid-connected solar electricity to all of our customers while also preserving scarce New Jersey open space.”

The brownfield site on which the Pennsauken Solar Farm sits is owned by Vineland Construction Co.

“We were excited for the opportunity to partner with PSE&G and their Solar 4 All program to transform a brownfield property into a clean energy source,” said Robert Powell, vice president of business development and marketing for Vineland Construction Co. “To work with them on their largest solar project to-date was a great experience and we look forward to the benefits this project will provide the community for years to come.”

The Pennsauken Solar Farm is the 34th Solar 4 All project, with six built on landfill sites and five built on brownfield sites. These 11 solar farms use more than 230 acres of landfill and brownfield space by installing nearly 250,000 solar panels, capable of generating more than 80 megawatts-dc of solar power, which is enough to power about 13,000 homes annually.

Since 2009, PSE&G has invested more than $600 million on the Solar 4 All program.